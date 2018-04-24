Commanders claim top seed in East

The teams were tied 2-2 before Gordon cleared the bases for half the runs in the six-run fifth inning. The Commanders got three more scores in the sixth as they clinched the No 1 seed in the Middle Region District 2-A East.

Mt. Juliet Christian finished as the No. 3 seed and will travel to the West No. 2 seed, expected to be Clarksville Academy though not finalized, in the first round of the district tournament while Friendship will be at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday against an opponent to be determined.

Justin Seagraves pitched three innings in relief of starter Josh Folkerts for the win.. Seagraves didn’t allow a run while surrendering two hits and a walk. Folkers gave up single scores in the second and fourth frames on three hits. Both pitchers struck out four and combined to allow five hits.

Jared Dickey doubled as he and Hanley Sobieszczyk each had two of Friendship’s 10 hits. Mt. Juliet Christian committed four errors which made all four runs off reliever Caylor Bates unearned. Starter Cole Alsup gave up seven runs (five earned) and took the loss.

Bates drove in both MJCA runs, one of which came on a homer.