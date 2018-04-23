Sierra, Young earn Mid-South Player of the Week honors — Phoenix salvage final game of series

Sierra batted .500 (6-for-12) with three home runs and six RBIs in the three-game series at the University of the Cumberlands. The Andres Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, native belted a three-run homer in the opener and hit a pair of solo shots in the second game. The senior added three hits with a double and one RBI in the series finale.

He leads the Mid-South Conference and ranks third nationally with 18 home runs. Sierra is batting .339 with 12 doubles, 43 RBIs and 48 runs scored in 44 games.

Young gave up just three hits and did not allow an earned run in three appearances covering 7.0 innings. The Ranburne, Ala., native worked two innings at Tennessee Wesleyan and a two-base error to start the bottom of the ninth turned into the game-winning run in a 7-6 loss. He gave up two hits and struck out two at TWU.

The sophomore left-hander got the final two outs in Friday's contest at the Cumberlands and then worked 4.1 shutout innings of relief in the second game Saturday versus the Patriots. Young retired eight straight batters before a one-out single in the seventh, but he induced a 5-4-3 doubleplay to end the game. He did not walk a batter nor have any strikeouts, getting six fly ball and six ground ball outs.

Young improved to 3-1 with a 1.78 ERA with one save in 25.1 innings of work, giving up just 12 hits with five walks and 18 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .136 against him.

Cumberland will play a doubleheader Tuesday at Brescia University at 1 p.m. and finish the regular season with a three-game series this weekend at Shawnee State.

Phoenix salvage final game of series

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Blake Young tossed 4.1 innings of scoreless relief to get the win while Rayden Sierra and Mykel Gordon each posted three hits and Gordon drove in three runs, as Cumberland salvaged the final game of the series, 8-5, at 13th-ranked University of the Cumberlands in baseball action Saturday.

Sierra homered twice in the doubleheader opener and Cumberland scored on a passed ball in the top of the 12th inning, but Orley Arellano’s second two-run homer provided a walk-off, 6-5 win for the Patriots in 12 innings in the first game of the day. The Phoenix lost 8-7 in the series opener Friday night thanks to six errors and a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Cumberland (29-17, 7-7 Mid-South) plated four runs in the third inning in Saturday’s victory, including a two-run double from Jared Schmidt, but as they did all weekend, the Patriots (42-6, 12-1) answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning with a two-run shot from Raudy Martinez, knotting the game at five.

RBI singles from Sierra and Gordon in the sixth pushed the Phoenix back into the lead and Cumberland executed a double steal in the seventh for an insurance run.

Young (3-1) did the rest, retiring eight straight batters before a one-out single in the seventh, but the left-hander induced a 5-4-3 double play to end the game. He did not walk a batter nor have any strikeouts, getting six fly ball and six ground ball outs.

Sierra finished 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored while Schmidt added two hits and two RBIs to go with Gordon’s three hits and three RBIs. Carlos Moseley also had two hits for CU.

In the opener Cumberland scored three times in the sixth inning on a solo homer from Sierra, his second of the game, and a two-run shot by Caleb Kellogg, tying the game at four. Schmidt scored on a wild pitch in the 12th inning before Arellano’s two-run blast ended the game.

Travis Dohr (2-3) was the tough-luck loser for the Phoenix, allowing a walk in the fifth, a single in the sixth. He worked around an error in the seventh and retired 12 consecutive batters until a walk in the 11th inning. He walked the leadoff hitter in the 12th and two batters later, Arellano hit the two-run homer to end the contest.

The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits in 7.1 innings of relief, walking three and striking out six. CU starter Polo Portela worked four innings, giving up four runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

UC starter Zach Hurley struck out 14 batters in 8.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks. Nicholas Purpera (4-1) got the win, working 2.2 innings of relief, giving up one run on no hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

In the opener Sierra homered to right-center with two outs in the first and Gordon followed with a double down the right-field line. Kellogg then singled to center, but Gordon was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

The Patriots answered in the bottom of the inning thanks to a leadoff single from Roberto Prada and a two-run homer by Arellano. Two singles and a walk later in the inning set-up the home team for an even bigger inning, but Martinez was thrown out stealing and Portela struck out Daniel Diaz and Bryan Benz to end the frame.

Andrew Ramos walked to start the fourth inning for the Cumberlands and he scored on a one-out double to left by J.C. Santos, who took third on an errant throw to the infield and came across on Reed Spata’s executed suicide squeeze bunt, extending the UC advantage to 4-1.

The Phoenix got back into the contest in a three-batter stretch in the sixth inning, including Sierra’s second solo homer of the game. Gordon followed with a single and Kellogg’s two-run blast to right knotted the contest at four.

Nick Mira singled and Carlos Moseley walked to leadoff the eighth inning for CU, but Hurley struck out Sierra and Gordon and got Kellogg to groundout, ending the threat. Mira also singled to start the 10th inning but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. Moseley then singled and Sierra walked, but Gordon bounced into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

In the 12th inning Schmidt and Mira both walked and with two outs, Sierra also drew a free pass, loading the bases. Schmidt scored on a wild pitch, giving Cumberland a 5-4 edge before the game-winning, walk-off home run.

Sierra doubled with two outs in the first inning of the second contest and Mira walked, setting up an RBI single from Gordon for a quick 1-0 CU advantage.

The Patriots came right back, though, with Prada singling to leadoff before Arellano reached on an error. Cumberland started Curtis Hoppe got a fly ball and a groundout, but Diaz plated a run with a single and Alex Dominguez later scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 Cumberlands edge.

Moseley and Sierra both singled with one out in the third inning and moved to second and third on a passed ball. Mira and Gordon collected back-to-back RBI singles and Schmidt followed with a two-run double, giving the Phoenix a 5-2 lead.

Arellano walked to leadoff the bottom of the inning and Martinez hit a two-run homer to left. Dominguez walked and with one out, Ramos singled. Santos plated a run with a two-out double down the rightfield line, ending the day for Hoppe.

Young kept the Patriots in check and in the sixth, Andy Garretson drew a leadoff walk and took second on a groundout by Moseley. Sierra’s single through the left side scored a run and he stole second before a two-out RBI single to left by Gordon.

In the seventh Hector Morales reached on a throwing error by UC third baseman Santos, reaching third on the play. Pinch-hitter Kyle Blackwell walked with one out and with two outs, pinch-runner Nathan Vaughn and Morales executed the double steal, with Morales scoring an insurance run for the Phoenix.

