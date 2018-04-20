Central splits two games in Trojan Classic

The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Matthew Jenkinson surrendered both Chattanooga Christian runs, including a homer, in the bottom of the first before holding the Chargers scoreless the rest of the five-inning game, allowing two hits total.

The Wildcats took their time blowing the game open, getting two runs in the third, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth to finish with 14 hits, including five homers.

Jackson Odette hit two home runs and a double, driving in five runs. Jenkinson, Ethan Shelton and Connor Sullivan also went deep. Shelton drive in three runs while Jenkinson and Sullivan each had two RBI. Jenkinson and Gabe Jennings doubled among two hits each. Cole Fergusson doubled while Aaron Hubbell singled twice as the Wildcats climbed to 17-6.

Central began the day with a 9-6 loss to Gwinnett (Ga.) as the Barons hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to tag Hayden Baker with the loss.

Baker pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jared Smith. The runs were unearned. Smith surrendered five runs (three earned) on eight hits in two innings as he was chased during a four-run third inning.

The teams traded first-inning runs before Gwinnett took a 5-1 lead in the third. Central surged for five runs in the fifth for a 6-5 edge.

Shelton drove in three runs on a double and single while Jennings had two RBI on a double and two singles. Jenkinson doubled and singled.

Central was outhit 12-10.

The Wildcats will play two more games Saturday before returning home for a home-and-home District 9-AAA series with Mt. Juliet on Tuesday and Wednesday.