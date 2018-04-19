Saints rally to run-rule Hillsboro

The Burros led 3-1 midway through the second inning before the Saints, who scored in all five at-bats, tallied three times in the second, once in the third, six times in the fourth and twice in the fifth as they improved to 11-8 for the season.

Cole Alsup pitched the first inning to get in some pitches for Mt. Juliet Christian before senior Noah Michael fired the final four frames to pick up the win. The pair allowed two hits and struck out five.

Mt. Juliet Christian collected 10 hits, including two doubles and a single by Caylor Bates, who drove in three runs. Dylan Boehm belted a pair of RBI singles. Alex Pitman doubled in a run and singled while Alsup added an RBI single.

Camden Burgess belted a pair of doubles while Dawson Perry picked up a single. Russell Prater didn’t have a hit, but delivered a pair of sacrifice flies.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Clarksville Academy at 4:30 p.m. Friday for Senior Day.

MJCA coach Mike Kittrell said the possibility is good for the Saints’ upcoming Middle Region District 2-A East series with Friendship Christian will be moved up to this weekend due to a rainy forecast for Monday and Tuesday and with the district tournament getting under way later next week. If the series is moved up, the teams would play at MJCA at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and at FCS at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.