Bears pick off Pioneers 9-1

Warren Lee spotted the Pioneers a run in the top of the first inning before the Golden Bears scored three times in the first and third frames, two in the fourth and one in the fifth as they improved to 20-4 for the season.

John Dyer tripled as he and Nelson Buckland each drove in a run and banged out two hits. Steven Jarrell and Trevor Vestal also had a pair of hits apiece. Eric Rice drove in two runs without benefit of a hit.

Lee allowed an unearned run on two hits over four innings before Hayden Robbins tossed two frames and Buckland one as each gave up a hit. Bears pitching did not issue a walk.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to play host to Siegel at 6 p.m. Friday.