Hendersonville hands Bears first 9-AAA loss

The Commandos broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning and snapped a 1-1 deadlock with two in the fourth and added two more in the fifth. The Golden Bears, who could only answer with a single tally in the seventh, slipped to 10-4 for the season and 9-1 in the district.

Grayson Cole took the loss to fall to 5-1 after allowing four runs on eight hits in four innings. Cade Hoppe and Jake Fitzgibbons each worked an inning in relief.

John Dyer had two of Mt. Juliet’s five hits, including a double. Hoppe drove in one of the runs.

Mt. Juliet has picked up a home game against Warren County at 6 p.m. Thursday.