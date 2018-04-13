Campbellsville sweeps two from Phoenix

The Phoenix (28-13, 6-5 Mid-South) are scheduled to take on Campbellsville in the final game of the series Saturday at 1 p.m., with Senior Day activities taking place before the game.

The Tigers (27-12, 7-2) scored three runs in the first, second, third and seventh innings and four runs in the ninth in the opener, drubbing Cumberland, 17-6. Roberts’ two-run homer in the second game as well as RBI base hits from Matthew Valdez and Tyson Solis put Campbellsville ahead, 5-1, and the visitors hung on for the doubleheader sweep.

Campbellsville starter Tyler Deason (5-1) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings of work for the win in the opener. The right-hander walked one and struck out four, retiring nine straight at one point.

Chris Taitague was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Bryson Wallet collected three hits with three RBIs and two runs scored and Roberts drove in four runs for the Tigers. Campbellsville got multiple hits from eight of its nine hitters.

Cumberland starter Thomas Galart (7-3) lasted just 2.1 innings, giving up eight runs, five earned, on 11 hits. His previous shortest outing of the year was 5.1 innings against Lindsey Wilson two weeks ago.

Parker Loutensock tossed six innings in the second contest, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter, struck out five and started two double plays by snaring line drives and doubling off runners.

DJ Wilson got his seventh save with one inning of work, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts. Solis posted two hits and Roberts drove in two runs for the Tigers, who managed just seven hits in the second contest.

Cumberland starter Curtis Hoppe (4-3) took the loss, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Tigers wasted little time in the opener, with Valdez drilling the first pitch of the game over the wall in center field. Solis then singled to center and scored on a double to right by Roberts. Wallet’s two-out single to center plated Roberts for a 3-0 Campbellsville lead after a half inning.

Nick Mira hit a leadoff homer to right-center, his fourth of the year, to start the bottom of the inning for the Phoenix. Rayden Sierra’s high fly ball to right carried in the wind, over the wall for his 14th home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2 after an inning.

Two errors helped the Tigers scored three unearned runs in the second inning.

Brandon Douglas led off the inning with a double to right and Valdez reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jordan Hunt. Pinch-runner Jalen Horton was picked off at second, but Solis chopped a single over the third baseman’s head, down the leftfield line.

Ty Housden’s hard grounder to short was a tailor made double-play ball, but Hunt’s throw to second sailed past Hector Morales and into foul territory down the right-field line, allowing Valdez to score on the play. Roberts’ groundout also plated a run and a two-out single through the left side by Marco Murillo pushed across Housden for a 6-2 Campbellsville advantage.

Cumberland got a run back in the second, starting with a leadoff triple to right-center by Morales, who scored on a chopper up the middle by Peyton Wheatley.

In the third David Montoya doubled to right-center to leadoff, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Taitague’s single to center, though he was picked off at first. Douglas singled to center, ending the day for Galart, his shortest outing of the season.

With two outs in the inning CU reliever Travis Dohr hit Solis and Housden to load the bases and walked Roberts, forcing in a run. The right-hander also hit Murillo, pushing across another run for a 9-3 Tigers lead.

Campbellsville added three more runs in the seventh, starting with a soft single down the left-field line by Housden that was booted by CU’s Caleb Kellogg, allowing the runner to take second. Murillo’s two-out single to center plated a run and Wallet followed with a two-run homer to right, a line drive that easily cleared the wall for his first home run of the season.

Cumberland answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning after a two-out walk to Mira. Pinch-runner Nathan Vaughn went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a bloop single to left-center by Hunt. Sierra lifted a double down the left-field line, plating Hunt, and Kellogg followed with an RBI double off the wall in right-center.

Taitague doubled to leadoff the eighth for the Tigers and scored on a one-out double to right-center by Valdez.

Campbellsville added four more runs in the ninth, including a leadoff homer to centerfield by Roberts. Wallet doubled to right with one out and Montoya reached on a throwing error before Taitague belted a three-run shot to left, a ball he hit right off his shoetops, his third of the year.

The Tigers scored first in the second game as well, with Valdez hit by the pitch and Solis singling to begin the top of the first. With two outs Murillo’s pop-up was dropped in short right field by Morales, allowing Valdez to score, but Solis was thrown out at the plate trying to add a second run in the inning.

Jared Schmidt’s line drive over the wall in right in the second inning, his fourth home run of the season, knotted the game at one.

Solis was hit with one out in the third and with two outs, Roberts belted a hanging breaking ball to right-center for a two-run shot, his second of the day and 12th of the year.

Hoppe retired the first two batters in the fourth but then issued a four-pitch walk to Taitague. Austin Peterson executed the hit-and-run perfectly, singling to right to put runners on the corners, and Valdez followed with an RBI single to left. Solis then laced a double just inside the third base bag, plating Horton for a 5-1 Tigers advantage.

Kellogg singled to start the bottom of the inning for CU and the ball got past the centerfielder Solis, allowing Kellogg to reach third. Gordon was hit and Schmidt bounced into a 6-4-3 double play, but Kellogg scored, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

Sierra’s towering home run to left-center in the sixth cut the deficit to two, but the Phoenix were the victims of some bad luck in the contest. Sierra’s liner to the mound was stabbed by Loutensock, who doubled off Hunt to end the third inning. After Sierra’s homer in the sixth, Kellogg singled and Gordon roped a ball that was going right at Loutensock’s head, but somehow he gloved the line drive and doubled off the runner once again.