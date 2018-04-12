Friendship, West Wilson split high-scoring twin bill

Friendship fought back to take a 10-8 triumph in the second game.

The Commanders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the opener. But West Wilson scored three in the second and four in the third to put Friendship in catch-up mode. The Wildcats got four in the sixth, a total matched by FCS in the top of the seventh.

West Wilson outhit Friendship 10-8. But the Commanders committed four errors to the Wildcats’ none.

Noah Tidwell drove in four Friendship runs while Cade Mahoney knocked in three. Mahoney and John Kane each had two hits.

West Wilson jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second inning of the second game. But the Commanders climbed back with two in the fourth and six in the fifth as both teams scored in the final four innings after blanking in the first.

Zachary Elliott drove in four Friendship runs on three hits while Storm Sellars had two RBI. Riggs Rowe also racked up two of Friendship’s eight hits.

West Wilson finished with five hits.