Both teams scored in the first inning before DCA blew the game open against left-hander Cole Alsup in the fifth as the Saints slipped to 6-8 for the season and 2-3 in Middle Region District 2-A.

Noah Michael singled in the Saint sixth and scored on Alsup’s double to avert the shutout. Alex Pitman’s single was Mt. Juliet Christian’s only other hit.

MJCA will travel to the Donelson Rotary Park on Thursday to take on the Tennessee Heat.