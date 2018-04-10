Baird beats Friendship 7-4

Blue Devil starting pitcher Brett Bowman banged out 10 of Baird’s 10 singles. Denton Dodson singled and hit an RBI triple.

Brody Hays had two singles and an RBI while Bryce Kelly doubled. Nick Maggart, Bryson Underwood, Anthony Paponetti and Logan Sullivan also singled.

Sullivan, Baird’s catcher, threw out two Commanders attempting to steal second base.

Noah Tidwell’s fifth-inning triple led Friendship’s offense. John Kane and Storm Sellars also had hits for the Commanders.

Baird will play host to Mt. Juliet at 4 p.m. Thursday.