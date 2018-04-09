Saints make most of one hit as Perry punches out DCA 3

Blais’ double to left field in the sixth inning broke a no-hitter and a shutout, sending MJCA to a 3-1 win.

Cole Alsup walked and Camden Burgess was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Blais. Blais scored when a bunt was thrown away.

Dawson Perry spotted DCA a first-inning run before holding the Wildcats to two hits and a walk while striking out nine as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 6-7 for the season and 2-2 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

The two teams will hook up again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to wrap up the series.