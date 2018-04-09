Earheart’s walk-off lifts Mt. Juliet to 3-2 win

The hit made a winner of John Dyer, who pitched a scoreless seventh for his first decision of the season. Starter Aidan Raines scattered six hits and a walk in six innings while striking out nine as the Golden Bears improved to 13-1 for the season and 6-0 in District 9-AAA going into Tuesday’s district series opener at Gallatin.

Dylan Kasper drove in Mt. Juliet’s first run in the fourth inning after Station Camp took a 2-0 lead in the third.

Each team finished with six hits, all singles except for a Station Camp double.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Gallatin at 7 p.m. Wednesday to wrap up the home-and-home series.