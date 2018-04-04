Baird beats Winfree Bryant 11-1

Five Blue Devils scored in the first inning following a Brett Bowman single. Denton Dodson and Brody Hays had RBI hits.

Dodson hit a stand-up triple to the center-field fence to begin the second inning and courtesy-runner Isaiah Douglas came home on a wild pitch.

Anthony Paponetti singled in the Baird third and scored on Bowman’s squeeze bunt.

Jackson Lee had Winfree Bryant’s only hit off Dotson, an RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Nick Maggart, who had singled in the fourth, and Hays hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the fifth inning as the Blue Devils improved to 3-0.

Logan Sullivan and Bryce Kelly also had hits for Baird.

Dodson pitched four innings before Kelly threw the fifth.