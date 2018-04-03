Hubbell holds Gallatin to one hit in 2-0 Wildcat win

Hubbell walked one and struck out 11 on 82 pitches as the Wildcats climbed to 12-2 for the season going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. wrap up of the two-game series at WCHS.

Jenkinson scored in the third and sixth innings on RBI by Gabe Jennings and Ethan Shelton, both of whom doubled for half of the Wildcats’ four hits.

The junior-varsity game will begin at 4 p.m.

Correction: Britton White pitched for Central in a game over the weekend. His twin brother, Brady, was erroneously credited with the appearance in Tuesday’s Democrat. The newspaper apologizes and is happy to set the record straight.