Friendship falls in ninth on wild pitch

The Knights scored single runs in the first and fourth frames against Friendship starter Josh Folkerts, who allowed seven hits and just one earned run in six innings.

The Commanders climbed off the mat with two out in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score and force extra innings. Ben Jamison was hit by a pitch and scored on Justin Seagraves’ triple to the gap in left-center field. Seagraves scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Brenden Schwab relieved Folkerts in the seventh and took the loss despite allowing just one hit in three innings.

Seagraves’ triple was one of his two hits while Tarver Hayslip doubled as the Commanders were outhit 8-6.