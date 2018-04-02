Phoenix split Saturday twin bill

Moseley’s three-run shot down the right-field line got the scoring started in the first inning and Sierra’s three-run homer to right capped a five-run sixth inning that broke open the first contest.

Wheatley added RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings and scored the final run of the shortened game, hustling from second base on an infield single up the middle by Nick Mira that was knocked down by LWC shortstop Tyler Maskill.

Polo Portela (6-1) retired 12 of 14 batters in the middle of the contest after giving up a three-run homer in the second inning. The right-hander allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out four, getting out of jams in the fifth and sixth innings before retiring the side in the seventh.

LWC starter Kelvin Guzman (1-4) was charged with nine runs on six hits, walking seven and striking out six. Three of his free passes and a hit batter all scored. Cumberland finished 7-of-15 hitting with runners on base and 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Russell (6-2) was knocked around early but settled down after the Blue Raiders (15-18, 4-4) scored five times in the fourth to take the lead for good. He retired 14 of the final 18 hitters in the contest, giving up just four hits. He allowed three runs on nine hits in the game, walking one and striking out four, getting 13 fly ball outs, most of those pop-ups to the infield.

Oliver Baez was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored for Lindsey Wilson while Ben Heideman and Jordan Gardner each posted two hits and two RBIs.

Cumberland starter Curtis Hoppe (3-2) took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. He walked four and struck out five. Nick Mira collected two hits and two RBIs and Andy Garretson added two hits for CU.

Cumberland (23-10, 3-3) got off to a fast start in the opener, with Mira wrapping a double just inside the first base bag to start the first inning. Sierra drew a one-out walk and Moseley’s line drive down the right-field line just cleared the wall, his seventh home run of the season, for a 3-0 CU lead after an inning.

Portela was cruising along until issuing a two-out walk to Nick Sanders in the second inning. Manny Chavarria then beat out a slow chopper to the shortstop and Seth Price got one into the jet stream to right, his first homer of the year, evening the contest at three.

The Phoenix retook the lead in the bottom of the inning thanks to a leadoff walk to Garretson, who moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Wheatley. With two outs Caleb Kellogg’s grounder up the middle got past Guzman into centerfield, plating Garretson for a 4-3 CU edge.

The Blue Raiders threatened in the fifth with a leadoff walk to Price, who went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alec Salcedo. With two outs Steven Calderon singled sharply to left, putting runners on the corners, but Portela froze Tyler Maskill with a fastball under the hands for called third strike, ending the inning with the Phoenix ahead, 5-3.

In the sixth Baez doubled to left-center for LWC and Sanders singled to right-center with one out, putting runners on the corners, but Sanders was thrown out trying to steal second. Chavarria walked with two outs, but Portela escaped the jam again with a groundout to the mound by Price.

Mykel Gordon was hit to leadoff the bottom of the inning for CU and Garretson walked with one before an RBI single to leftcenter from Wheatley, who took second on a throw to the infield. Mira was intentionally walked, ending the day for Guzman.

LWC reliever Louis Corral got a chopper to the mound from Kellogg, but he went to second to start a double play (instead of the plate) and Kellogg beat the relay, allowing Garretson to score. Sierra then hit a high fly ball that carried over the wall in right, his 11th home run of the season, increasing the lead to 10-3.

Cumberland ended the game early with three more runs in the seventh, with the rally starting with a two-out walk to Jared Schmidt. Garretson then doubled to right-center, plating Schmidt, and Wheatley followed with an RBI single to center, taking second when the throw sailed high toward the plate.

Mira’s slow-roller up the middle was knocked down by Maskill, but Wheatley never stopped rounding third, sliding in under the throw of Chavarria for the final run of the contest.

Mira started the second game with a bang, belting a hanging breaking ball into the street in right field for his third homer of the year to leadoff the bottom of the first.

The Blue Raiders gained the lead thanks to a long ball as well after a leadoff single to left from Maskill. Baez followed with a blast well over the wall in left field, his second of the year, for a 2-1 LWC edge.

Garretson’s towering fly ball to deep left-center just kept carrying, clearing the wall for his second home run of the season, knotting the game in the third. Wheatley followed with a double down the right-field line and he scored on a single to right from Mira, putting the Phoenix ahead, 3-2.

Lindsey Wilson took advantage of wildness from Hoppe to post a five-run fourth inning and take control of the contest.

Baez led off with a double down the left-field line and moved to third on Gardner’s sac bunt. Sanders and Chavarria both walked, loading the bases, and Price’s chopper through the left side found the hole, plating a run to even the score at three and ending the day for Hoppe.

Salcedo grounded to second for a possible double play, but the feed to second was high and Jordan Hunt’s throw to second got past Schmidt and out of play, allowing two runs to score. Heideman then drilled a two-run homer to left, his third of the year, extending the LWC advantage to 7-3.

Baez was hit with one out in the fifth and scored on a double to left-center by Gardner, making it 8-3 for the Blue Raiders. With two outs Chavarria added his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left, for a 10-3 LWC lead.

Calderon and Maskill both walked with one out in the sixth and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Baez grounded to short but Hunt bobbled the ball and his throw to the plate was high, with Calderon sliding in under the tag. Gardner dumped a single into short right-center, scoring Maskill for a 12-3 Lindsey Wilson advantage.

Cumberland will play at home again twice this week, taking on Martin Methodist on Tuesday and Freed-Hardeman on Wednesday, both at 2 p.m.