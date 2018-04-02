Blue Devils drop two decisions in Warrior Classic — Weekend action from Wilson Central, Watertown, Friendship and Watertown

The Blue Devils took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Siegel. But the Stars got two in the bottom half and took the lead with three in the third, finishing off LHS with six runs in the fifth and sixth frames as the visitors finished a 1-5 week and fell to 7-12 for the season.

Siegel outhit Lebanon 16-10. Felipe Juarez had three singles while Brady Chappell drove in three runs on two doubles. Corey Jones also singled twice.

Austin Brown pitched 4 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Against Franklin, Lebanon fell behind 8-0 midway through the second inning. The Blue Devils worked their way back with a trio of three-spots, capped by a trio in the sixth to pull into a 10-10 tie. But the Rebels broke the deadlock with five in the top of the seventh to hand the loss to Chase Birdwell, the last of three pitchers.

Franklin outhit Lebanon 16-9. Luke Bradshaw drove in four Blue Devil runs on a homer, double and single. Leadoff batter Johnathan Presley singled twice while Ty Bailey doubled and knocked in three.

Lebanon is scheduled to play host to Portland at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brent Foster Field before making the return trip to northwest Sumner County 24 hours later to wrap up the home-and-home District 9-AAA series.

Central splits 3-2 Saturday decisions

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central split a pair of 3-2 decisions Saturday, walking off with a win over Tullahoma before losing to Page.

Will Wright pitched two hitless innings to get the win against Tullahoma after starter Dawson Bennett pitched the first five, leaving in a 2-2 tie. Hayden Baker drove in Aaron Hubbell on a single through the right side with the winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jackson Odette doubled for the Wildcats, who outhit the Tullahoma Wildcats 7-4. Matthew Jenkinson singled twice.

Page scored three times in the top of the third inning and held Central to a pair of fourth-inning runs as the Wildcats slipped to 11-2.

Jared Smith pitched the first two innings and took the loss. Brady White fired the final five scoreless frames, scattering five hits. Neither pitcher issued a walk.

Connor Sullivan doubled twice and singled while Kameron Bond singled for Central’s four hits.

Wilson Central is scheduled to travel to Gallatin at 7 p.m. Tuesday before the Green Wave make the return visit to WCHS 24 hours later in a District 9-AAA home-and-home series.

Tigers defeated by DeKalb after enduring rough weekend

SMITHVILLE — Watertown dropped a 7-1 decision at DeKalb County in District 8-AA action Monday.

DeKalb County scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to tag Watertown starter Lain Hindsley with the loss.

Watertown, outhit 8-2 and striking out 12 times, scored in the fourth when Brandon Allison doubled and eventually came home. Bailey Holden singled for the other Purple Tiger hit.

DeKalb County is scheduled to visit Watertown at 5 p.m. Tuesday to wrap up the home-and-home series.

Watertown wrapped up a rough weekend Saturday with a 9-8 loss to Middle Tennessee Christian at Eagleville.

The Purple Tigers committed five errors in each of two losses Friday - 18-2 at Forrest and 11-1 to Scotts Hill.

Middle Tennessee Christian scored five times in the bottom of the first inning to put the Tigers in catch-up mode. But Watertown did catch the Cougars at 6-6 with two runs in the top of the fifth and took a 7-6 edge in the sixth before MTCS regained the lead with three in the sixth.

The Tigers, who scored in every inning after the first, outhit MTCS 9-8. Matthew Winfree drove in two Watertown runs on a homer and two singles. Brandon Allison doubled and singled from the leadoff spot while Bailey Holden and Tyler Vastola doubled.

Addison Clinton pitched the full six innings for Watertown.

Forrest took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and blew the game open with 13 in the fourth as the Rockets outhit the Tigers 10-2.

Starter Will Poster pitched the first three innings to take the loss.

Allison and Lain Hindsley singled for Watertown’s hits.

Scotts Hull scored in all five at-bats as the Lions outhit the Tigers 11-3.

Hindsley pitched the first inning and took the loss. He also singled and drove in Watertown’s run in the second inning. Winfree and Shade Anderson had the other Tiger hits.

Friendship finished third at Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA — Friendship Christian finished third in the Lookout Valley Tournament with a 6-5 win over Culleoka on Saturday.

The Commanders fell into the consolation game with a 6-2 loss to Gordon Lee (Ga.) on Friday. They earlier beat Franklin Road Academy 9-1 and Red Bank 20-0.

Friendship scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie with Culleoka, handing the win to reliever Xan Gordon, who gave up three hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Commanders led 4-1 before Culleoka scored four times in the third against starter Camden Hayslip, who was charged with just one earned run out of the five the Warriors got off him in the first 2 2/3 innings.

Friendship finished with five singles as the Commanders climbed to 10-5 for the season going into a scheduled Monday night game at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field against Andrean (Ind.). FCS is scheduled to play host to Pope John Paul II at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Commanders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Gordon Lee before the Trojans scored twice in the fourth to tie the score and four times in the fifth to hand Braden Reece the loss. Reece allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings before Gordon recorded the final out.

Tarver Hayslip doubled for one of Friendship’s three hits.

Hayslip and Jared Dickey homered as they and Ben Jamison had three hits each against Franklin Road Academy. Reece also doubled while leadoff batter Justin Seagraves singled twice.

Josh Folkerts pitched five innings for the win, allowing five hits and no walks before Ethan Bult fired the fifth and final frame.

Seagraves threw three innings and Brenden Schwab two in a combined no-hitter against Red Bank.

Hayslip drove in four runs as he and Dickey homered. Hayslip drove in four runs while Ethan Raymer knocked in three. Hayslip doubled as he finished with four hits while Dickey delivered three hits and Raymer two. Seagraves and Jamison doubled as Friendship finished with 17 hits.

Rossview hands Mt. Juliet first loss

CLARKSVILLE — Rossview scored early and made the lead stand to hand Mt. Juliet its first loss of the season 5-4 Saturday.

The Hawks spotted the Bears a top-of-the-first inning run before scoring twice in the bottom half and three times in the second.

Hayden Robbins, the second of six pitchers, took the loss in his first decision of the season as Mt. Juliet fell to 10-1.

Mt. Juliet scored single runs in the first two innings and two in the fifth as the Bears were outhit 9-5.

Dalton Earheart drove in two runs for Mt. Juliet while Cal Burgett doubled.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to play host to Beech at 7 p.m. Tuesday before making the return trip to Shackle Island 24 hours later in the District 9-AAA home-and-home series.

Bears make themselves at home against Portland

MT. JULIET — Due to the weather-related difficulty of playing in Portland, the Panthers were the home team Friday at Mt. Juliet. But the Golden Bears still had their way in a 14-1 District 9-AAA win.

The Golden Bears scored five runs in the top of the third inning, added two in the fifth and really blew the contest open with seven in the top of the seventh before Portland got its tally in the bottom of the seventh.

Grayson Cole pitched the first three innings to improve to 3-0. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven. Warren Lee and Matthew Johnston each worked an inning with two strikeouts apiece to complete the two-hitter.

Mt. Juliet finished with 15 hits. Cal Burgett drove in two runs and Tyler Vestal and Aidan Raines one each on two hits apiece. Eric Rice drove in three runs on one hit before his replacement, Corey Settle, doubled and knocked in two more. Dalton Earheart and Brayden Osborne also doubled.