Blue Devils squeeze out 2-1 win on Jones’ bunt - hand Wilson Central first loss of season

The bunt broke up a pitcher’s duel between left-handers Evan Britt of Lebanon and Will Wright of Central.

Britt allowed three hits, one of which was a tying home run by Ethan Shelton in the top of the sixth, and three walks while striking out seven as he handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season after nine opening wins.

Wright gave up a third-inning run Jonathan Presley singled home Eli McDearman. Wright gave up both runs on two hits, two walks and three hit batters while striking out seven in five innings. Matthew Jenkinson struck out two in the sixth.

Lebanon, coming off a 10-1 loss at Central on Monday, pulled even at 7-7 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-AAA. The Wildcats fall to 3-1 in the league.

Smith pitches Bears past Station Camp

GALLATIN — Ethan Smith allowed two hits for six innings Tuesday night to lead visiting Mt. Juliet past Station Camp 6-1.

Smith struck out six and walked two to improve to 3-0. Brayden Osborne pitched the as the Golden Bears improved to 9-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.

Mt. Juliet took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and tacked on single scores in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh, more than offsetting Station Camp’s run in the fourth as the Bison slipped to 6-2, 1-1.

Eric Rice doubled among his three hits and drove in two runs. Trevor Vestal also singled twice and doubled, knocking in one score. Dylan Kasper doubled, singled and picked up an RBI. Aidan Raines tripled.

The teams’ scheduled rematch for Wednesday night at Mt. Juliet was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, following the junior-varsity’s 4 p.m. game.