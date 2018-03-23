Bama-commit handcuffs Commanders

McNairy did not walk a Commander in his 94-pitch gem. He has allowed just one run in 29 innings this season for a 0.24 earned-run average.

Athens scored six times in the top of the third inning against Camden Hayslip, who slipped to 1-1 while Friendship fell to 5-3. Hayslip and relievers Josh Folkerts, Easton Hunt and Jared Dickey combined to surrender 11 hits.

Leadoff batter Justin Seagraves doubled and singled as he had Friendship’s only multiple-hit and extra-base hit game.

Friendship is scheduled to wrap up the Invitational on Saturday when the Commanders play host to Columbia Academy at 5:30 p.m.