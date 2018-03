Perry poked a two-run homer in the first inning and doubled home another score later. Caylor Bates also had an RBI double and Alex Pitman a run-scoring single. Cole Alsup and Camden Burgess also doubled as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

Alsup pitched four innings for the win, followed by Perry for two and Tyler Blais the seventh.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Davidson Academy for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday.