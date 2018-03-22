Friendship drubs DeKalb 11-1, lose to Station Camp 5-2

Justin Seagraves pitched a five-inning two-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts as the Commanders, coming off a 4-1 trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., last week, won their home opener.

The Commandders cracked 12 hits, including a home run by Jared Dickey and a triple by Braden Reece. Seagraves supplied three hits, three runs and two RBI from the leadoff spot. Reece, Dickey, Hanley Sobieszczyk and Ben Jamison each had two hits. Dickey and Sobieszczyk each drove in two runs.

DeKalb County took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Friendship got two in the bottom half of the first and third frames, one in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Friendship followed with a 5-2 loss to Station Camp.

Ryan Ginther struck out nine Commanders in six innings for the win with Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown on hand to watch. He gave up both runs on a Tarver Hayslip homer in the sixth inning.

Station Camp scored twice in the third and sixth innings and once in the fifth against Reece, who allowed seven hits but only one earned run in six innings as the Commanders committed five errors. The right-hander struck out eight as Friendship fell to 5-2.

Hayden Alexander had two hits for Friendship.

The Commanders will play host to Athens, Ala., at 8 p.m. Friday after DeKalb County faces Station Camp at 3 and Athens at 4.