Tennessee’s Hunley garners TSWA accolade

The freshman from Mt. Juliet tossed a complete-game shutout, scattering seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts in a 5-0 win versus Western Carolina. The right-hander retired 12 of the first 14 batters of the game before a pair of singles in the fifth inning, but a line drive double play erased the WCU threat.

Another twin-killing helped erase a baserunner in the eighth for Hunley, who extended his scoreless innings streak to 20.2, a mark which was stopped at 22.2 innings in a no-decision loss to East Tennessee State on Tuesday. The right-hander improved to 3-0 for the season with a 0.75 ERA this season with 12 strikeouts in 24 innings of work going into the ETSU game.