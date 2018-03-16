Bears beat Siegel 5-3

The Bears broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, one of those scores coming on Nelson Buckland’s RBI double. They tacked on two more in the top of the fifth, one of which came on Cade Hoppe’s RBI single, which brought in John Dyer.

Those insurance scores paid off when Siegel got them back in the bottom half off starter Aidan Raines.

Raines pitched the first five innings to win his first decision. The senior allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Warren Lee pitched an uneventful sixth before Brayden Osborne got his third save with two strikeouts in the seventh.

The teams traded scores in the first inning. Dalton Earheart doubled in Mt. Juliet’s run.

Hoppe and Dyer doubled as each had three of Mt. Juliet’s 11 hits.

Mt. Juliet will open the District 9-AAA schedule with a home-and-home series with Portland at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The teams will meet at MJHS on Tuesday and at Portland 24 hours later.