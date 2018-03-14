Eleven-run seventh sends Central to 13-5 win

The Knoxville-based Beavers took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and carried a 4-2 edge into the seventh before the Wildcats caved the roof in and improved to 3-0 going into Thursday’s spring break finale.

Gabe Jennings doubled and drove in three runs for the Wildcats while Aaron Hubbell had three RBI and a single. Matthew Jenkinson and Connor Sullivan each drove in two runs on a double and single while Jackson Odette had one RBI on a double and single. Ethan Shelton knocked in two scores on as many singles. Leadoff batter Cole Fergusson doubled and singled as Central had 12 hits.

Kameron Bond pitched the final two innings for the win. He, starter Jared Smith and Dawson Bennett combined to surrender 14 hits.