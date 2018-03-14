Bear pitchers put Science Hill bats in deep freeze

Ethan Smith pitched five hitless innings for the win, walking two and striking out nine. John Dyer struck out two in the sixth before Brayden Osborne got his second straight save with two strikeouts despite allowing the Hilltoppers’ only hit in the seventh as the Golden Bears improved to 2-0.

Cade Hoppe singled home Mt. Juliet’s first run in the fifth inning. Nelson Buckland scored the other run on a sixth-inning wild pitch. Dyer doubled and Buckland singled for the other Golden Bear hits.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to defending state runner-up Stewarts Creek, coached by former Lebanon coach Mike Bartlett, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Former Wilson Central assistant Brian Howard and Ben Bowers, once on the Cumberland staff, are Red Hawk assistants.