MJCA roars to opening win

The game was scheduled for FRC, but was moved to MJCA due to an unplayable surface in Murfreesboro.

The Saints scored nine times in the first inning and 12 in the second, finishing with 12 hits.

Cole Alsup pitched two innings and Noah Michael the third of the no-hitter.

Michael had three of the Saints’ hits, including a two-run triple and an RBI single. Dawson Perry produced an RBI triple and a run-scoring single while Dylan Boehm also had two RBI on a double and a single. Alsup added a two-run triple.

Camden Burgess had two hits and Alex Pittman and Caylor Bates one each as all three drove in a run.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Murfreesboro for a 6 p.m. game at Middle Tennessee Christian on Thursday.