Lebanon High baseball

Blue Devils drop opener despite Juarez’s first career HR

Staff Reports • Today at 4:10 PM

DYERSBURG — Dyersburg scored three first-inning runs which stood in a 4-2 season-opening win over Lebanon on Monday night.

The Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but didn’t score again until the seventh.

Felipe Juarez hit his first career home run as he had three of Lebanon’s seven hits. Eli McDearman also delivered three hits for the Blue Devil.

Ben Vance pitched the full six innings for Lebanon, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six.

Lebanon will travel to Tipton-Rosemark for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

Mt. Juliet game pushed back to 7 Wednesday

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s scheduled home game Wednesday against Science Hill has been moved back an hour to 7 p.m. to allow Golden Bear fans more time to return from Murfreesboro, where the basketball team will take on Bearden in the state tournament at 2:45 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.

