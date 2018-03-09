Friendship twice conquers Monarchs

The Commander bats delivered a 10-1 triumph in the nightcap.

Cade Mahoney drove in one of the first-inning Commander runs.

Tidwell did the rest, holding the Monarchs to three hits and no runs until the visitors tallied in the top of the seventh.

Friendship finished with four hits.

The Commanders spotted the Monarchs a first-inning run before getting three runs in the bottom of the inning, four in the second and two in the third.

Carter Kring drove in four runs on as many hits as Friendship finished with seven safeties.

Riggs Rowe and Zachary Elliott each pitched two innings for Friendship as Commander pitching surrendered two hits. Elliott posted six strikeouts.