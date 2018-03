Hendersonville scored single runs in the first two innings. The Commanders cut the margin in half in the second and stayed there until the visitors broke the game open with three runs in the fifth and nine in the sixth. Friendship got a final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Max Duckwiler pitched four innings for Friendship, striking out three. Hendersonville outhit the Commanders 13-3.

Friendship will play host to Southside at 5 p.m. Monday.