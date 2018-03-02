Mira's three-run homer carries CU to 5-3 win

The Phoenix (10-5) and Wildcats (7-3) will conclude the series with a doubleheader Saturday at noon.

Galart (3-1) induced 12 ground ball outs while allowing six hits and three runs in seven innings of work. The right-hander walked one and struck out three, working around a pair of CU errors that led to two unearned runs for Indiana Wesleyan.

Mira finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one walk out of the leadoff spot for the third straight game. He reached base in all five plate appearances in the contest, including a walk in the first, a double in the third, got on via an error on IWU centerfielder Eric Wentz in the fifth, hit the three-run homer that just cleared the right-field wall in the sixth and added a single in the eighth.

Jared Schmidt added two hits and one RBI for the Phoenix, who collected nine hits but stranded eight runners, going 4-for-14 with runners on base in the contest.

Curtis Hoppe got the final six outs for his first save, working around an error to start the eighth and a leadoff double in the ninth for the Wildcats. Kyle Hall (1-1), the second of three IWU hurlers, took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings. Wesleyan starter Jon Young tossed four innings, giving up two runs on four hits.

Indiana Wesleyan got on the board first when Caleb Eder reached on an error to lead off the fourth inning and Brady West followed with the first of his two base hits in the contest, putting runners on the corners. Andrew Breytenbach’s grounder to second plated the run for a 1-0 IWU edge.

Cumberland answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, starting with a triple to center field by Rayden Sierra. With one out Kyle Blackwell’s sacrifice fly scored Sierra, but CU was not done in the inning. Andy Garretson followed with a double down the left-field line and Schmidt singled to center, pushing across Garretson for a 2-1 Phoenix advantage.

The Wildcats reclaimed the lead in the sixth when West led off with a single and Breytenbach reached on an error. Jordan Wharton’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third and Wentz plated both with a single to right for a 3-2 Wesleyan edge.

Again Cumberland came right back, starting with a leadoff single by Schmidt and a bunt from Hector Morales that turned into a base hit. Peyton Wheatley sacrificed the runners to second and third and Mira followed with a line drive over the right-field wall, his second home run of the year.