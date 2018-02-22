Cumberland’s Blackwell garners TSWA accolade

Blackwell was 3-for-7 (.429) with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in two games for the Phoenix. The Waterdown, Ontario, native hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth, giving Cumberland a 3-1 advantage in the second game of a doubleheader against the University of St. Francis [Ill.]. The Saints tied the game with two runs in the sixth, but Blackwell’s double in the corner plated Andy Garretson with the game-winning run and a walk-off 4-3 victory for CU.

After a slow start Blackwell leads the Phoenix with a .409 average (9-for-22) with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs scored in nine contests.

Weekend washout

Cumberland’s baseball series against Siena Heights University set for this weekend at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium has been canceled because of weather concerns on Saturday and Sunday in the middle Tennessee area.

Forecasts call for a 90-percent chance of rain on Saturday with as much as a 50-percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. This comes after rain on Wednesday as well as Thursday in middle Tennessee.