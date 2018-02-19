CU sweeps Saints with 7-6, 8-7 wins

The Phoenix (6-4) trailed 6-3 in the seventh inning in the opener but scored four times, including one run on a passed ball and another on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Blackwell. Nick’s two-out, two-run single came on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, a line drive to centerfield that scored Joseph Midgett and Andy Garretson for the victory.

Cumberland scored four runs in the first and three more in the fifth, but the Saints (2-4) kept answering, plating four runs in the fourth to pull within 5-4 and three more in the sixth, getting within 8-7. Travis Dohr (2-0) worked in-and-out of trouble but survived for the complete-game victory, giving up six runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Carlos Moseley added two hits, two runs and one RBI, Sierra scored twice to go with his three RBIs and Hector Morales hit a solo homer and had two runs as well for CU.

Cumberland starter Christian Straub retired the first nine batters and 15-of-16 to start the contest in the first game before running into trouble in the sixth. He gave up five runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Curtis Hoppe (1-1) got the win with one inning of relief, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

USF starter John Riordan worked six-plus innings in the opener, giving up five runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out six. Angel Sandoval (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Jordan Hunt put the Phoenix ahead in the opener with a solo home run halfway up the trees in left field and Cumberland added another run in the fourth after a leadoff double from Sierra and a single by Mykel Gordon.

Blackwell then singled to left, plating a run, but the home team missed a chance to add to the lead. Garretson sacrificed the runners to second and third and Mira walked, but Jared Schmidt struck out and Hunt flied out, ending the inning with just one run for CU.

St. Francis broke through with a five-run sixth inning to take the lead, sending eight hitters to the plate.

Zach Earls led off with an infield single, the first hit of the game for the Saints, and Aaron Michalak walked. Pat Michalak then singled up the middle, off the gloving of a diving Moseley, plating a run.

Kevin Mampe walked, loading the bases, and Travis Schoonover lined a two-run single past CU shortstop Hector Morales, a screamer into centerfield. Anthony Faron pushed across another run with a groundout and Tom Smith’s two-out single to center scored the final run of the inning for a 5-2 USF advantage.

Blackwell and Garretson both singled to start the bottom of the inning for Cumberland and the runners moved up on a wild pitch. Schmidt’s groundout plated a run, but the Phoenix missed a chance to get closer.

St. Francis added an insurance run in the seventh when John Peterson singled to start the frame and Earls moved the runner to second with a sacrifice bunt. Aaron Michalak’s single to right plated Peterson for a 6-3 USF lead.

Morales tripled off the center-field wall to leadoff the bottom of the seventh and Moseley walked, with Morales scoring on ball four thanks to a passed ball. Sierra then singled to center, putting runners on the corners, and Blackwell’s line drive to deep right-center scored Moseley, pulling the Phoenix within a run.

Garretson followed with a single to left and with two outs, USF catcher Earls tried to pickoff pinch-runner Joseph Midgett at second base, but the throw sailed into centerfield, allowing Midgett to take third. Mira fouled off a couple of pitches and Garretson stole second, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position.

On the eighth pitch of the at-bat Mira lined a sharp single to center, plating both runners for a 7-6 walk-off hit, the second in as many games for the Phoenix, who won the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with a walk-off double from Blackwell.

Blackwell posted two hits and two RBIs while Garretson and Sierra each collected two hits for CU.

Cumberland scored four times in the first inning of the second game, with Morales reaching on an error to start the frame and taking second on a balk. Moseley then doubled to right, plating a run, and Sierra’s dribbler up the middle made it into centerfield to push across another run.

Gordon walked but Garretson bounced into a 5-4-3 double play. Mira then doubled to left-center, scoring Sierra, and Schmidt’s line drive off the leg of the pitcher bounced into right field, plating Mira for a 4-0 lead after an inning.

Gordon’s line drive to centerfield in the third hit the top of the batter’s eye and bounced over the wall, expanding the CU lead to 5-0.

Dohr cruised through the first three innings but hit Pat Michalak to leadoff the fourth, starting a rally for the Saints. Mampe then blasted a two-run homer to left, well into the trees, cutting the Phoenix advantage to 5-2.

Schoonover singled to right-center and with two outs, Nick Dabrowski dumped a single into short left, plating Schoonover. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Shawn Harper’s grounder up the middle was thrown away, making it a one-run game.

Cumberland came back with three runs in the fifth, including a solo homer to left by Morales to start the inning. Moseley then singled to right and Sierra followed with a two-run home run to right, just over the wall, for an 8-4 Cumberland advantage.

The Saints answered in the sixth, with the trouble starting again for Dohr with a hit batter, this one by Schoonover. Smith walked and Kevin Rada dumped a single into short right, loading the bases.

Dabrowski walked, forcing in a run, and Smith came across on a wild pitch before a free pass to Peterson loaded the bases again. With two outs Pat Michalak was hit in the foot, plating Aaron Michalak, cutting the CU lead to one again.

Schoonover singled past the third base bag to leadoff the seventh, but Dohr got two pop outs and a ground ball to end the game, preserving the win and the doubleheader sweep.

Cumberland will play at Martin Methodist on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and return home for a four-game series this weekend versus Siena Heights University.