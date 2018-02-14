Annual baseball dinner, auction set for Thursday

Its annual Leadoff Dinner and Auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside the Benton Jennings Center on the CU campus.

Items for the event's auction have been published, including an autographed baseball and picture from Aaron Judge, tickets, travel and hotel for a Colorado Rockies game, tickets for Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres games and much more. All proceeds from the event benefits the CU baseball program.

Cumberland will honor two former players during this year’s event – Dr. Jon Franklin and Tim Hall.

Franklin played at Cumberland from 1986-89 and was the team MVP of the first club to reach the NAIA World Series in 1988. After graduating from CU, he attended Southern College of Optometry and in 1994, opened Franklin Family Eye Care in Mt. Juliet.

Hall played at Cumberland from 1989-91 and garnered All-America honors during the 1990 and 1991 seasons. He was selected in the 31st round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and after his baseball career ended, took up the sport of cycling, starting the program at his alma mater. He is currently the head coach for cycling at Lee-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C.

Cost of the event is $25 per person. For more information or questions contact coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.

Following the dinner, the Phoenix, rained out of Monday’s game at Freed-Hardeman and what would have been the home opener Wednesday against Bethel, will play a four-game series this weekend against the University of St. Francis [Ill.], with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at Noon at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium. The Phoenix are set to play 12 of their next 13 contests at home, with the only road outing a mid-week game at Martin Methodist next Tuesday.