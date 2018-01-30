2018 baseball preview - outfielders

Cumberland enters the 2018 season with senior Rayden Sierra as the only returning everyday outfielder. The Dominican Republic native started 18 games in either center or right field in the final weeks of the 2017 campaign.

Sierra batted .360 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 54 contests last season. He ranked third in the Mid-South Conference in batting, second in slugging (.660) and home runs, third in RBIs and fifth in doubles.

“I think [Rayden] can be as good as anybody in the country. He has pro potential in my opinion,” Hunt said. “He’s fast, has a good arm and can really swing the bat.

“Rayden’s got really good straight-away power, right-centerfield power. When he hits the ball on the nose, he can hit it out of any ballpark in the country. He’s that strong. We’re building a lot of things around him in our lineup. If he has a big year, we could have a good year.”

Junior Peyton Wheatley played the last two seasons at Cosumnes River College in California, posting 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 35 games last season. He drove in 18 runs with 25 walks and 20 runs scored as a freshman for the Hawks.

“[Peyton will] play a lot of baseball for us, either as a defensive replacement or he’ll start a lot of games. I think he’s a key for us overall in everything we do on the field.”

Junior Kyle Blackwell will also battle for playing time in the outfield this season. The Waterdown, Ontario, native batted .304 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 runs scored last year at Crowder College in Missouri.

Hunt also talked about the possibilities of Mykel Gordon and Jared Schmidt, infielders by trade, seeing time in the outfield based on their offensive abilities. Those comments and more may be found here from Monday’s preview of the infielders and catchers.

Cumberland announces 2018 baseball radio broadcast schedule

Cumberland announced its 2018 baseball radio schedule this week, which includes 28 dates and 41 total games beginning with the home opener Feb.14.

All home contests and all Mid-South Conference games are set for broadcast on 98.9 FM WANT or 1490 AM WCOR as well as at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.

The radio schedule also includes all postseason games in the Mid-South Conference Championships, NAIA Championship Opening Round and Avista-NAIA World Series. Mitch Walters returns for his 21st season as the “Voice of Cumberland Baseball.”

In addition 12 other contests may be heard exclusively at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com starting with Friday’s season opener at Reinhardt University.

Links for all of the audio broadcasts may be found on the front page and the baseball schedule page at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.