Registration for the 2018 Lebanon Girls Softball Association spring season for ages 4-14 is now open on the league’s website www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. In-person signups will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 27 at the LGSA clubhouse in Baird Park at 651 Cainsville Pike. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or phone Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.

LHS baseball pancake breakfast Saturday

Lebanon High baseball will hold a pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Tickets are $5 each and available from any Blue Devil player or at the door.

Lebanon Youth Baseball registration open for ’18 season

Registration for the 2018 Lebanon Youth Baseball season is now open online at www.lebanonyouthbaseball.com through Feb. 17, according to league president John Pope.