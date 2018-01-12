Mt. Juliet's Cole commits to UT

Grayson Cole, shown playing third base for Mt. Juliet last spring, committed to play for the Tennessee Vols. A rising sophomore for the Golden Bears who will graduate in 2020, figures to be a pitcher in college, but could play in the outfield, according to 247Sports. He joined Friendship Christian sophomore Jared Dickey, also a Mt. Juliet resident, as early UT commits, which are non-binding until they sign their letters-of-intent, which they can’t do until they are seniors.