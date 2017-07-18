Today Tennessee, next month the World Series

The Lebanon Americans reached double figures in runs scored for the sixth straight time in winning the Dixie Youth Ozone state tournament, routing Fairview 13-1 Tuesday morning.

The Americans outscored their six state tournament opponents 96-9. Arkansas’s state champions will be the next to try to cool off the Lebanon bats when the 16-team DY World Series opens at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in Oxford, Ala.

It is the second straight state title for Lebanon Youth Baseball and the third in the last four years. It’s the fourth Dixie Youth championship overall dating to the pre-LYB era when it was called the Rotary League.

Lebanon scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and four runs each in the second and third as the Americans notched nine hits.

Wyatt Bowling, Jackson Lea and Easton Forsyth homered for Lebanon. Lea drove in four runs and Brody Hays two on two hits each. Bowling and Connor Gannon had two RBI apiece. Gannon, Hays, Jay Dillard and Jaylen Abston (who has been on two state title teams and a runner-up in the last three years) doubled.

With no more games in the tournament for which to save pitching, Forsyth pitched the full four innings, allowing a fourth-inning run on three hits and a walk while striking out four on 59 pitches, 43 of which were strikes.

Lebanon advanced to the final Monday night with a 15-3 win over Dickson County.

The Americans scored in all four at-bats, starting with four runs in the first inning and pouring eight more across in the second as they finished with 14 hits.

Lea drove in the first two runs on a homer over the center-field fence and finished with four RBI. Forsyth singled twice and doubled, driving in three runs. Leadoff batter Bowling doubled twice while Abston singled twice and doubled. Hays had a pair of singles while Gannon, Austin Weatherford and Jackson Bone doubled. Bone’s hit produced a pair of runs.

Hays pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings with five strikeouts before Bone recorded the final four outs, allowing Dickson County’s only hit, a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.