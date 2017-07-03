In the Zone: Lebanon Youth Baseball fall ball registration opens

Lebanon Youth Baseball’s 2017 fall ball registration will remain open at lebanonyouthbaseball.net through July 25.

The player fee for fall ball is $85 per player. All players will receive a jersey and hat for the fall season. Fall ball is played at the age each player will play next spring. Fall ball provides players the time to adjust to the division they will age up to the following spring.

The divisions for fall ball are a new 5-6-year-old coach-pitch division for players transitioning from T-ball to coach pitch next spring; 7-8-year-old coach-pitch division for players who have already played one or more years of coach pitch; 9-10-year-old player-pitch division for players who will play in the minor 9-10 division next spring; and 11-12-year-old division for players who will play in the major 11-12 division next spring.

Information released on coach-pitch Lebanon Youth Baseball

Former T-ball players will age up to coach-pitch from the Lebanon Recreation T-Ball League and be a part of Lebanon Youth Baseball through 12 years old.

All information on Lebanon Youth Baseball may be found at lebanonyouthbaseball.net. The spring season each year begins with registration that opens online in mid-December and runs through mid-February. Spring ball is free to all players.

Player evaluations will help coaches draft each team in each division, and it happens each year toward the end of February. Teams will begin practice by March 1.

Players are encouraged to sign up in December or January so they are not placed on a waiting list or miss evaluations. Attempts to register in March is too late.

Baseball begins in the winter with registration, and Lebanon Youth Baseball does not want to exclude any player who wants to play.

Spring 2018 registration will open Dec. 15, and all other information for Lebanon Youth Baseball can be found on its website.

Lebanon Youth Baseball would like to know about anyone who has coached a T-ball team and is interested in coaching a Lebanon Youth Baseball team. A coaches meeting will be held for spring ball in January, and anyone interested in coaching should email the league at lebanonyouthbaseball@gmail.com.