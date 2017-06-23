Mt. Juliet League president addresses concerns

Younggren said the board has received some complaints, but not more than usual. The Lebanon Democrat received emails complaining about the condition of the fields and onsite facilities as well as where the money from registration and other fees goes.

One complaint is a nonfunctioning scoreboard on a baseball field. According to Younggren, the board of directors has already addressed the problem and new scoreboards will be installed by “sometime in July.”

Younggren said he and his fellow board members have heard complaints about the onsite bathrooms, and the issue and possible solutions were discussed at a Wednesday evening board meeting.

The bathrooms do not currently have onsite attendants, and Younggren said if they were able to hire one, it would likely address that issue.

Registration fees cover supplies, umpires, upfront concession costs and two paid positions. The positions are an administrative assistant and a concession stand manager.

“We rely heavily on our volunteers,” Younggren said. “We’re a nonprofit organization, so we don’t publish our financials, but I can tell you we adhere to a strict budget.”

A new groundskeeper was hired to take care of the field within the last year, and Younggren said there have been some growing pains, but he would be happy to personally address any specific criticisms about the state of any field. Complaints forwarded to The Lebanon Democrat about the state of the field were not specific.

Younggren welcomes anyone in the community who has concerns about the little league to contact him or other board members. Contact information can be found at mjleague.org.

“We also tell people, if they don’t like the way we do something, we have openings on our board every now and then, so come join our board and try to help,” Younggren said.

The board meets each month to address any and all issues facing the league.