Lebanon Blue off to 2-0 start in area tourney

The minor league team beat Smith County 11-4 last Saturday and host Gallatin 14-3 Monday night.

The quartet of Jordan Jewell, Carson Fox, Zeb Major and Blake Meyer combined to strike out 13 Smith County batters.

Jewell tripled as he, Major and Fox each finished with two hits. Brody Reasonover tripled while Meyer, Evan Driver and Talon Bailey each added a hit.

Gallatin jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held Lebanon scoreless until the Blue pushed across five runs in both the third and fourth frames and two each in the fifth and sixth. Major relieved starter Fox and struck out eight while throwing 65 pitches before Meyer tossed the final 20.

Fox, Reasonover and Brayden Taylor each finished with three hits while Jewell and Remourian Jackson had two apiece and Major and Driver one each.

Lebanon will return Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game with Westmoreland before wrapping up pool play Friday with a 6 p.m. game with Portland.

The Lebanon Grey is in a similar tournament at South Carthage’s Crump Paris Park. The top two finishers in each area will meet in Hartsville for the district tournament.