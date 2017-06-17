Play ball!!! All-star tourneys begin

The Little League District 2 area tournament will start with Lebanon teams playing 6 p.m. games Saturday. The Blue will face Smith County at Gallatin Municipal Park while the Grey will take on Sparta at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage.

Both Lebanon teams will continue round-robin play next week. The Blue will face Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Westmoreland at 7:30 Thursday and Portland at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Grey will return to Crump Paris on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game with Lafayette, a 7:30 p.m. contest Wednesday with host Smith County, a 6 p.m. matchup with Gallatin next Friday and a 7:30 p.m. meeting with Westmoreland next Saturday.

Other tournaments will begin next weekend, including at Lebanon’s Baird Park where the Lebanon Americans will play host to the Major Dixie Youth OZone District 4 tournament, starting with a 6 p.m. game against Pleasant View next Friday.

The Lebanon Nationals will travel to Greenbrier and face the host league at 8 p.m. next Friday.

The state tournament will begin July 13 in Sweetwater and the World Series on Aug. 5 in Oxford, Ala.

Another tournament getting under way next weekend will be the District 2 Area coach-pitch 8-under Little League tourney in Portland. Lebanon will face Smith County at 1 p.m. next Saturday, Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. June 26, Sparta at 7:30 p.m. June 29 and Portland at 6 p.m. June 30.

The top two teams will play a best-of-three championship series. The state tournament will start July 15 in Spring Hill.

The Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League, which had a later start to its season due to players competing for their middle and high school teams, will wrap up its regular season Tuesday at Baird Park’s Charles Eskew Field.