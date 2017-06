Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.5 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 383 student-athletes from around the country were honored by the national organization.

Dorsey holds a 4.0 while working on his master’s in business administration, while Midgett posts a 3.98 in athletic training and Eichler carries a 3.87 in criminal justice/public administration.