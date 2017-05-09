logo

Mt. Juliet Christian baseball

MJCA falls to Thurman Francis in finals

Staff Reports • Today at 4:44 PM

SMYRNA — Thurman Francis defeated Mt. Juliet Christian 7-4 Monday night in the MTISL championship game at Smyrna High School.

Russell Prater singled twice and Gabe Hildabrand once for the Saints, who finished the season 12-4 and in second place in both the regular season and tournament.

Prater, Dylan Boehm and Eli Wilson were named to the all-conference team.

