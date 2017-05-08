Lebanon survives wild Wave rally in 7th

The Blue Devils led 12-3 through six innings as Nick Sanders and Luck Bradshaw each drove in three runs on two hits, including a homer apiece.

But after Eli McDearman kept the Green Wave in check through five innings, Gallatin hit six solo home runs off three Blue Devil relievers in the seventh.

Coach Eric Vetetoe brought in Tyler Williams with two out and the bases empty. The first batter doubled off the wall but was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit, giving Williams the save as Lebanon advanced with a 15-16 record to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. game against the loser of Monday’s late game between Station Camp and Beech, whose winner advanced to the bracket final.

The Blue Devils dropped to the loser’s bracket Saturday with a 6-2 loss to host Beech.