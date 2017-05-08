Hill pitches Central to 4-1 win

But the Wildcats put up the numbers in the only place they counted, the scoreboard, in a 4-1 win in the District 9-AAA tournament Monday night.

Hill scattered nine hits but walked no one while striking out nine as Central advanced to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. bracket final against the 4 p.m. Mt. Juliet-Hendersonville survivor. The Wildcats need only one win in two chances to advance to the championship game and the Region 5-AAA tournament.

The Wildcats, who had just three hits, scored all their runs in the third inning as just one was earned against Cameron Hanson, who struck out six. Ethan Shelton and Andrew Franklin doubled and drove in a run while leadoff batter Mason Mobley singled and scored for Central.

Gordonsville slips past Purple Tigers 3-1

WATERTOWN — Gordonsville scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and knocked off Watertown 3-1 in the District 8-A tournament Monday afternoon.

Seth Price’s fifth-inning home run pulled the Purple Tigers into a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning.

Kannan Akins held the tie until the seventh. The right-hander allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Hunter Mann struck out four in two innings, including the side in the seventh, for the win.

In the later game, top-seeded Goodpasture broke open a close game in the later innings of a 15-7 win over Trousdale County to move into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. winner’s bracket final against Gordonsville. Trousdale will take on Watertown in an elimination game at 4:30.

Watertown slipped to 17-14, remaining one win short of the school-record 18 set in 2014.