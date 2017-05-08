Dowless, Bears blank Portland to stay alive

Dowless walked three and struck out six as the Golden Bears advanced with an 18-13-1 record to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. bracket elimination final against Monday’s Hendersonville Wilson Central loser. Tuesday’s winner will turn around and take on the Hendersonville/Central winner at 7.

Mt. Juliet scored five times in the second inning, four in the fifth and one in the sixth as the Golden Bears banged out 11 hits.

Leadoff batter Aiden Raines drove in three runs on a triple and two singles. No. 9 hitter Dalton Earheart had two RBI on three hits, one of which was a double. Eric Rice also doubled.