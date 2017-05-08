MJCA holds off Friendship for third place

The fourth-seeded Saints built a 5-0 lead midway through the sixth inning, capped by three runs in the sixth off Friendship starter Braden Reece.

But third-seeded Friendship got to Mt. Juliet Christian starter Cole Alsup in the bottom of the sixth for a run and added two more in the seventh before Daniel Boehm came on to get the final three outs for the save.

Both teams will be on the road Tuesday in East-Middle Region elimination action. Friendship will be at 2-A champion Davidson Academy while MJCA will be at Battle Ground Academy at 5 p.m. The winners will advance to the semifinals at BGA and also qualify for the sectional.

Boehm and Dawson Perry both doubled and drove in two runs. Leadoff batter Alex Pitman scored twice as he and No. 2 hitter Noah Michael each singled twice.

Reece singled twice and doubled for Friendship while Hayden Alexander added a pair of singles.

Central opens tournament with shutout win

GLADEVILLE — Andrew Franklin and two relievers combined to pitch a three-hit shutout of visiting Portland as top-seeded Wilson Central opened the District 9-AAA tournament with a 6-0 win Saturday.

The Wildcats advanced to Monday’s 7 p.m. winner’s-bracket game against Hendersonville following Portland’s 4 p.m. elimination contest against Mt. Juliet.

Franklin allowed two hits and no walks while striking out eight in five innings. Aaron Hubbell fanned one in the sixth before Will Wright gave up a hit in the seventh.

Central finished with six hits, including a pair of doubles by Will Hudson, who drove in two runs. In fact, five of the six hits were doubles as Dawson Hamilton, Gabe Jennings and Cody Sullivan hit two-baggers and Ethan Shelton singled.

The Wildcats scored single runs in the second and third innings and two apiece in the fifth and sixth.

Bears’ Smith loses 1-0 heartbreaker

GLADEVILLE — Hendersonville’s Hayden Mullins outdueled Mt. Juliet’s Ethan Smith in a 1-0 Commando conquest in a District 9-AAA tournament pitching classic Saturday at Wilson Central

Smith only allowed one hit, but Austin Mays singled and scored in the first inning on Brett Coker’s sacrifice fly.

That was enough as Mullins allowed only singles by the Bears’ Eric Rice and Trevor Vestal while walking three and striking out eight in seven innings.

Smith went six as Hendersonville was the home team, allowing three walks while fanning seven.

Both teams were back in action Monday. Mt. Juliet faced Portland in a 4 p.m. elimination game before Hendersonville took on host Wilson Central in a winner’s-bracket game at 7.