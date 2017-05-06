Saturday Morning Quarterback

So for the sake of those who don’t follow me on Twitter (and outside of the 646 followers of @WilsonCoSports, why aren’t you?), here are a few things I’ve come across recently, and retweeted for the benefit of the 646-plus, from the 462 entities I follow:

—Mt. Juliet Christian running back Darius Hylick has an offer from UT-Chattanooga. He’ll graduate from MJCA in 2019.

—Cumberland football public address announcer Justin Bradford, who seems to spend all of his other waking hours away from Nokes-Lasater Field attending Predators games and doing anything remotely connected to Nashville’s current favorite team, announced the teams’ top farm club will be the Norfolk (Va.) Admirals after being in Milwaukee since the inception of the Preds franchise two decades ago. Speaking of the Preds, are they Music City’s best sports story since the ’99 Titans? With apologies to Vanderbilt’s 2014 College World Series champions and the SEC basketball tournament championship team of a few years back, I’d say so.

—Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry tweets his Golden Bears have accomplished “a ton” in eight spring football practices with “a ton left to accomplish”. Thursday, they apparently did their accomplishing outside - in the rain - despite having indoor facilities. Football, as it’s meant to be played.

—The Titans Caravan, which is inexplicably bypassing Wilson County this spring, stopped off in Bowling Green, Ky., and Hendersonville on Thursday.

—Austin Peay basketball legend Fly Williams was arrested in connection to a multi-million heroin ring. Wonder how old the Fly is now? In the words of our president: “Sad”.

—Former Mt. Juliet football coach David Crawford is in the middle of spring workouts as running backs coach at Greeneville High in East Tennessee. He’d been in the college ranks in East Tennessee in most of the seasons since leaving MJHS a dozen years ago.

—Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher is returning to Nashville, a place the SoCal native calls “home”.

—Former Titans lineman Michael Oher, depicted as a gentle soul in “Blind Side” is charged with assaulting a Uber driver.

—Three days after Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was subjected to racist slurs at Fenway Park, it’s still being talked about. Boston fans and citizens are being slammed for what I hope are the actions of a few and not the majority (the standing O Jones received the next day was heartwarming to see). African-American pro athletes going back to Bill Russell have claimed to suffer more abuse in Boston than in any other city. What’s amazing to me is how a city regarded as liberal on most every issue gets labeled as just the opposite (fairly or not) on race.

—Former Friendship Christian coach Jonathan Hemingway has a website, coachhemi.com in which he evaluates high school players. He has Lebanon guard Noah Mulaski on his radar, listing the rising Blue Devil senior as a “knockdown shooter from the perimeter. He has the confidence to hit jumpers whenever he is in range… He is more than a spot-up kid… He attacked the lane and demonstrated body control around defenders. In another tweet, Hemingway says “Mulaski is a pure shooter that doesn’t need much space to get his shot off.”

Hemingway, one of a number of former Friendship coaches who cut their hoops teeth under legendary Lipscomb coach Don Meyer, certainly knows his hoops. But when it comes to Noah Mulaski, Blue Devil fans could have told him that.

—This one is a few days old but is deserving of mention. Wilson Central student Christian Kaposy, who has spent his high school years serving as PA for Lady Wildcat softball and play by play announcer for the school’s online Wilson Central Sports Network, is one of three national finalists for @NFHSNetwork Broadcaster of the Year - that’s NATIONAL. A Nashville Sounds employee during the baseball season, he might be calling a big league game near you before too long.

—Another oldie but goodie. Lebanon assistant basketball coach Kyle Shipley was hired as head girls’ basketball coach at Tullahoma, where longtime Midstate coach Keith Dean, who played for the legendary Cliff Ellis at Cumberland Junior College in 1975, coached the previous four seasons. Having lived and worked in T-Town for two years nearly a quarter-century ago, it’s a good place. There’s not a lot of tradition of success there compared to some places, which could make it a good place for Shipley to build his own brand.