Bears fall in finale at Riverdale 5-3

Mt. Juliet jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning before Riverdale answered with interest in the bottom half against John Dowless, who gave up all five Warrior hits and runs while striking out three. Aaron Brown tossed two innings and Dylan Bonds one as the duo combined for five punchouts.

Dalton Earheart had half of Mt. Juliet’s four hits, all singles. Aiden Raines, Trey Pruitt and Trevor Vestal had the RBIs as the Golden Bears fell to 17-12-1 for the season.

Mt. Juliet drew the No. 3 seed from District 9-AAA South Division and will face North No. 2 Hendersonville at 4 p.m. Friday at Wilson Central. The host Wildcats are expected to play at 7. The district tournament will be finalized Wednesday.