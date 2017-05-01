Friendship wins tourney opener

TheCommanders cracked 14 hits for the game. They also scored 13 times in the third inning.

Samuel Hollis pitched four innings for the win, allowing both Crusader hits and no walks while striking out five. Cade Holcombe punched out two in the fifth as the Commanders advanced to Thursday’s East-Middle District 1-A semifinal at FCS.

Daniel Lucas drove in three runs on a double and a single. Braden Reece doubled twice and Hanley Sobieszczyk singled twice as both drove in two runs. Justin Seabgraves doubled and Ben Jamison singled as both picked up a pair of RBI.